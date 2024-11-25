Märklin ‘Amerika’ Toy Sails To Number One For Bertoia

VINELAND, N.J. — Bertoia Auctions conducted its Annual Fall Auction, a two-day sale on November 22-23, offering more than 1,000 lots and featuring the Bradley Kaplan Lionel train collection, the complete Bill Becker Issmayer train collection, the Bob Vicic and the Willett still bank collections and cast iron toys from Ron Sieling, Rick Ralston and Cantey Johnson. Leading both days of the sale was what auctioneer Michael Bertoia called “the main event,” as he announced it from the block: a model of the ocean liner Amerika by German toy manufacturer Märklin. “This one will make a splash!” joked Bertoia, as he opened the bidding for the early Twentieth Century ship at $85,000. The all-original, museum-quality clockwork powered four-funnel lessel included lifeboats — only one with a paint chip, explained co-owner Jeanne Bertoia — masts, upper deck appointments and what the auction catalog described as an “extraordinary color coordinating paint scheme.” After a quick back-and-forth between Michael’s absentee bidder and a bidder on the phone, the absentee bidder prevailed, steering the ship to its new home for $114,000, with premium. Additional highlights from the two-day sale will be featured in an upcoming review.