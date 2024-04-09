Mark Beard’s ‘Boxer’ KO’s Estimate In Roland Sale Of Thierry Despont’s Collection

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Mark Beard’s heroically portrayed “Boxer After the Fight” sold for $17,000 with premium at Roland NY’s April 6 auction. Beard (American, b 1950), also known as Bruce Sargeant, created artworks for Abercrombie & Fitch stores. The large oil on canvas painting did not bear a signature and was estimated at just $500/800. Provenance was from the collection of renowned New York architect/designer Thierry Despont, who passed away at age 75 last summer and whose 10,000-square-foot Tribeca townhouse at 182 Franklin Street recently sold for $25 million. The auction included more than 200 lots of rare pieces from Despont’s own personal collection, including artwork, furniture, rare books and sculptures that had never come up at auction before, in addition to Roland’s monthly diverse mix. A later review will describe additional highlights.