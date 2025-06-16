Maritime Collection Finds Favorable Wind At Nye - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — A painting of the AM Lawrence and Campagna by Antonio Jacobsen (1850-1921) that was published in Harrold S. Sniffen’s Antonio Jacobsen – The Checklist: Paintings and Sketches by Antonio Jacobsen (1850-1921) (The Mariner’s Museum, 1984) and had provenance to the Smith Gallery (New York City) was the top lot in Nye and Company’s 270-lot June 11 sale, titled Anchored in Tradition: The Maritime & English Oak Collection of Richard Welch. Estimated $5/10,000, the 22-by-36-inch oil on canvas realized $11,250, including buyer’s premium, from a nautical enthusiast from New Jersey who was bidding at Nye for the first time. The single-owner sale was followed by the firm’s two-day Chic & Antique auction, June 12-13. Watch for a more extensive sale review in an upcoming issue.