Marion Bidders Pull The Strings For Fuller

MARION, MASS. — On April 12, Marion Antique Auctions conducted its April Adventure Sale with nearly 600 lots featuring the estate of Newport, R.I., collector and dealer Alan Gaines. Achieving the sale-high price was a string and Lucite composition, “#210,” by American artist Sue Fuller (1914-2006). Dated “1962,” the black and white string art was hung in a metal and plexiglass frame measuring 36¼ by 36¼ inches. The piece had provenance to a private collection in Dartmouth, Mass., and sold well above its estimate to achieve $44,800, including buyer’s premium, going to a private collector in the UK ($7/10,000). Additional highlights from the sale will be in a later issue.