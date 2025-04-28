Mario Sanchez Wood-Relief A Favorite With Slotin Bidders

BUFORD, GA. — Slotin Folk Art Auction closed out the month of April with a two-day sale of 736 lots, in an auction the firm titled Self-Taught Masterpieces. It included, among others, self-taught art, outsider art, Southern folk pottery, antique and works by anonymous makers, contemporary art, international art and new discoveries. Day one served up the highest price — $45,000 including premium — for Mario Sanchez’s (Florida, 1908-2005) “Mi Favorita Cigar Factory,” a carved and painted wood-relief plaque. According to catalog notes, Sanchez “was a Cuban-American folk artist from the Key West cigar-making neighborhood known as ‘Gato’s Village.’” The street scene from Gato’s Village, which was estimated between $20/30,000, was signed and titled and measured 31 by 21 inches. A future issue will feature additional highlights from both days of the sale.