Mario Sanchez Wood Carving Goes To Town In William Smith Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PLAINVILLE, N.H. — Estimated just $200/400, a colorful wood carving street scene of Key West, Fla., sold for $56,250, including buyer’s premium, at William Smith’s live auction on November 2. Signed and titled lower right “Colorful Gopherville, Mario Sanchez,” the 32½-by-15-inch carving presented in a simple wooden frame was created by Mario Sanchez (1908-2005), known as the most important Cuban-American folk artist of the Twentieth Century. A resident of the Key West cigar-making neighborhood known as “Gato’s Village,” Sanchez was self-taught, specializing in bas relief wood carvings depicting scenes of everyday Key West life that he would then illustrate with highly detailed paint work in vibrant colors. Like this one, some of his carvings have been valued at more than $50,000, and the successful bidder for this piece mused out loud that she had perhaps underpaid for it. Smith’s sale presented life-long collections and family heirlooms from a number of families. A full report will follow.