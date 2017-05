ONLINE – The Marcy Carsey Collection of American furniture and folk art, one of the most notable collections of Americana brought to auction in recent memory, will be presented by Lark Mason Associates on the iGavel Auctions website May 16-June 6.

Assembled by Marcy Carsey with the help of her friend and business partner Susan Baerwald, the collection contains works purchased over the past 25 years featuring Nineteenth and early Twentieth Century furniture, weathervanes, trade signs, anniversary tin, quilts, hand-hooked rugs, toys, whimsical pieces and handmade musical instruments.

The well-known and respected experts and gallerists opened Just Folk in 2007 in Los Angeles. Appearing at the top folk art and Americana shows in the United States, they were sought out by collectors and interior decorators for their beautiful presentations, which positioned Americana in the context of art and design. The duo has recently embarked on a new venture, taking their gallery virtual to better share their inventory with a new generation of collectors.

Carsey, one of Hollywood’s most successful television producers who, with her partner Tom Werner, won numerous Emmy Awards for such megahits as That ’70s Show, Roseanne, Third Rock from The Sun, Grace Under Fire and many more, is passionate about her collection and her desire to share her love of Americana with others. “I have always been attracted to things that make me smile,” said Carsey. “It’s important that others get to share the joy that these pieces have given me and my family over the years.”

One of the highlights of the collection are 38 antique carriages and childhood vehicles from the Weinberg collection. Ranging from nearly unused wheeled carriages to Nineteenth Century sleighs, the collection is a snapshot of American childhood from the height of the Gilded Age.

Additional objects include an early Nineteenth Century paint decorated cupboard ($40/60,000), a Nineteenth Century tall Shaker red painted chest ($20/30,000), a Nineteenth Century Pennsylvania painted lift top blanket box ($15/25,000) and a variety of weathervanes, clocks, tables, chairs and other objects.

The collection can be viewed by appointment at 887 Cross Street in New Braunfels, Texas, May 20-June 5.

For additional information, www.larkmasonassociates.com or 212-289-5588.