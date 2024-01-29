Marblehead Winter Scene Attracts Seasonal Interest At Eldred’s

Published: January 29, 2024
EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Eldred’s Winter Painting Sale occurred on Friday, January 26, offering 325 lots in a sale that featured a wide range or artwork from around the globe, including several lots by New England artists. One such example was “Marblehead” by Johan Selmer-Larsen (Massachusetts/Norway, 1876-1969), which far surpassed its $400/700 estimate, selling for $7,680, including buyer’s premium, to an online bidder from the East Coast. Selmer-Larsen lived in Marblehead, Mass., for many years and is best known for his sculptures, which can be found around the country in such venues as Prospect Park in Brooklyn and the Cloisters at the Metropolitan Museum in New York City. A more in-depth sale recap will appear in a future issue.
January 29, 2024
January 29, 2024
January 29, 2024
