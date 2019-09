FREEHOLD, N.Y. — Leading Carlsen Galleries’ annual anniversary sale on September 22 sale was a Classical Roman marble torso standing 25½ inches tall that brought $29,250. The sculpture had come from an estate on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and its $1/3,000 estimate generated interest from both International and United States buyers alike. In the end, a European buyer on the phone won the lot. Watch for a longer sale review. For information, www.carlsengallery.com or 518-634-2466.