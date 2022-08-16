Manuscript Journal Of Cleopatra’s Barge Voyage Brings $100,000 At Bonhams Skinner - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Many of the items in the August 13 Bonhams Skinner Americana sale were from the family collections of Nina Fletcher and Bertram Little. Leading the day, from that collection and selling for $100,000, was a 246-page manuscript, The Story of George Crowninshield’s Yacht Cleopatra’s Barge on a Voyage of Pleasure to the Western Islands and the Mediterranean 1816-1817, which was privately printed in 1913. The volume included 22 watercolor, pen and ink, and pencil illustrations of harbors, towns and landscapes encountered on the journey. Also from the Little collection, with Nina Fletcher Little’s handwritten note, was a two-sided Samuel McIntire carved and painted George Washington profile portrait plaque, which sold to Historic New England for $72,000. The sale included more than 50 Elmer Crowell miniatures, two Andrew Clemens sand bottles, marine paintings, a superb collection of Seventeenth and Eighteenth Century needlework, and much more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.