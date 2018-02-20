CRANSTON, R.I. — At Bruneau & Co.’s March 3 antiques, art and Chinese Export auction, a mammoth Chinese archaic poem scroll painting, 18-feet of painted landscape including several chops and a collection seals along with borders of bold calligraphy, sold at $72,500, including the premium, to an inhouse bidder. From a private Massachusetts estate, the 24-foot (overall) painting came up with an $800/1,200 estimate; it sold to an Asian art buyer who also is a broker for overseas buyers, according to Ashle Tortolani of Bruneau & Co. “Being the size, it was a monumental scroll. We were unable to determine the artist but clearly others were able to decipher the name,” she said. For more information, www.bruneauandco.com or 401-533-9980.