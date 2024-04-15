Make-Do Mirror Makes Bank For Bray

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — In its second-ever auction, Bray & Co’s online-only April 13 Spring Discovery Sale Auctions gave collectors nearly 200 lots of maps, fine art, furniture and decorative arts and ephemera and was more than 99 percent sold, with only one lot failing to find a buyer. Achieving the sale’s top price of $5,727, including buyer’s premium, was an early American make-do mirror that measured 7¾ by 3½ inches. Derin Bray told Antiques and The Arts Weekly the mirror received quite a bit of presale attention. “Folks seemed to be taken with its hand-size and surface as well as a few subtle flourishes like the notched bottom and original striped cloth hanger. It’s a little gem with a lot of charm!” He confirmed it was purchased by a Southern collector. More highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming auction review.