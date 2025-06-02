Majolica Tureen Serves Up Highest Price For Strawser - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WOLCOTTVILLE, IND. — Strawser Auction Group conducted a five-auction series in the month of May, spanning May 21, 23-24 and 28-29. With more than 2,600 lots offered across the five auctions, bidders were able to find a diverse array of items at various price points, from antique doll furniture to majolica fountains. A Minton majolica boar’s head tureen with its matching fitted tray offered in the May 24 Majolica Auction came out on top, realizing $38,675, including buyer’s premium — the highest price of all five sales. According to catalog notes, this example was “the rarest of all Minton majolica game tureens, very few are known to exist.” Additional highlights from all five sales will be featured in an upcoming issue.