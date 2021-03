THOMASTON, MAINE – Attributed to Pennsylvania carver William Rush (1756-1833), a carved giltwood pine ship’s figurehead featuring a young woman in a gown sold for $27,600 at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries’ February 26-28 Temptations sale. The life-size carving measured 68 inches high and featured the figure lifting her skirt with one hand and covering her breast with the other. It had a hollowed out back and came on a museum stand.

It was one of more than 1,200 lots to cross the block throughout the marathon sale. Watch for a full review in a future issue.