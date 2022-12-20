‘Magic The Gathering’ Lot Brings $10,200 At Merrill’s - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

WILLISTON, VT. — Changing with the times, Merrill’s December 16 sale featured video games, pinball machines, midcentury furniture and more Twentieth Century material. The sale also included the items that the company traditionally has been known for: paintings, jewelry, gold coins and currency, studio pottery and glass, silver and more. Topping the sale was a large group of “Magic The Gathering” cards and booster packs. That game, released in 1993, was the first trading-card game and had more than 35 million players as of the end of 2018. The lot sold for $10,200. Leading the selection of midcentury furniture was a set of seven Hans Wegner “round” chairs which earned $9,000. A watercolor and gouache painting of a cow by Milton Avery realized $4,200. There was much more; a more extensive report will appear in a future issue.