Magazine Cover Art Cooks Up Good Price At The Auction Barn

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – Brian Corcoran’s April 12 sale at the Auction Barn was led by an original watercolor illustration by Constantin Alajalov (Armenian-American, 1900-1987) for the April 13, 1946, edition of the Saturday Evening Post. Topping off at $18,750 against an estimate of $200/300, the 18-by-13½ (sight) artwork had come from a Connecticut estate. The satirical view of a harried host in apron clearly out of his element in the kitchen as dinner party chef depicts skeptical guests looking on with cocktails in hand. Alajálov (also Aladjalov), a painter and illustrator, was born in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, and immigrated to New York City in 1923, becoming a US citizen in 1928. In addition to the Saturday Evening Post, many of his illustrations were used as covers for The New Yorker and Fortune. His works are in New York’s Museum of Modern Art and the Brooklyn Museum. A full review of the sale will appear later.