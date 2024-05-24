Madonna & Child Watch Over Four Days Of Bidding At Clars

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Between May 16 and 20, Clars Auction Gallery conducted four auctions: Golden & Glamour Era; Furniture, Art & Asian; The Warehouse; and Spring Fine & Rare Wines. The May 17 Furniture, Art & Asian Auction brought the highest prices across the board, with a French gilt bronze figure of Madonna and Child achieving the greatest success out of all 1,731 lots offered during the four-day span. Suzy Pai, senior furniture and decorative arts specialist, said that it “is believed to be a fine example from the Thirteenth Century, Limoges, France. It features the Late Romanesque style with shallow linework and glass and enamel-painted eyes. Details are fashioned to mimic cabochon gemstones.” Mounted on a red velvet easel plaque, measuring 8¾ by 3¾ inches in total, the figure was sold to an international bidder for $48,000 with the buyer’s premium ($1/2,000). A more detailed review of the auctions will be in a future issue.