Review and Photos by Tom O’Hara

BOUCKVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison Bouckville Antiques Show promoters and especially Cider House Antiques are best known for their big show each year in mid-August with many hundreds of exhibitors on the dozen or so fields in this upstate New York country crossroads.

Lesser known is the spring gathering on about half of the fields and shops in that same locale with some 350 to 400 exhibiting dealers, led by Cider House Antiques. This year it was on the weekend of June 2-4, with good participation from various fields and shops and great attendance, and good shopping of fresh antiques and collectibles.

For example, Cathy Freyee of Red Rooster Antiques was exhibiting in one of the pavilions at Cider House with a large collection of Nineteenth Century American antiques. This Cayuta, N.Y., dealer was selling 100-year-old hand stitched quilts, textiles and the tools and materials to make them. She also offered other household items from 150 years ago, most found in her native upstate New York.

Cecil and Jane John, Farnham, N.Y., were offering a collection of early American brass movement clocks, mostly shelf styles. Jane said all were in good working order, some 30-hour and some were eight-day with alarms.

JoAnn Putney, Cazenovia, N.Y., had quite an assortment of mostly small antiques, but one of her most interesting objects was a great Western-style saddle in excellent condition with a comparatively low price.

From Stroudsburg, Penn., Peddlers Antiques was offering several varieties of Depression glass in full table services. Just across the aisle, Ventures in Time, Johnstown, N.Y., was selling cranberry and clear pattern glass from a generation or two earlier.

Warren, Mass., exhibitor John Prunier was selling from his showcases filled with interesting little pieces of silver and smalls. In one case, he had a collection of tea caddy spoons and also an assortment of wooden planes so small they were probably used to make bows and violins.

His neighbor, Art Bennett, Waitsfield, Vt., was selling Eighteenth Century Sheffield plate, the fused plate made before electroplate was invented.

Carnival glass was the primary interest for Joseph Johannes, Troy, N.Y. His collection spanned more than 100 years and included most of the colors available in this medium. He was sharing his exhibit space with Vincent Giarausso, also from Troy.

Bob and Cheri Charboneau, Honeoye Falls, N.Y., are really into early advertising as their exhibit attested. The whole front of their space at the Cider House Pavilion was filled with advertising from the last 100 years, while the rest of their space resembled a hardware store from times gone by.

Sandmark Antiques, Sudbury, Vt., found an unusual cobblers stand, with a high top on one end as well as the more traditional seat.

Painted furniture was the order of the day (actually the weekend) for A&S Antiques, Knoxboro, N.Y. Taking an oversize space, the dealer was offering late Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century painted American-made furniture.

Tug Hill Peddler, West Leyden, N.Y., featured some furniture, but also a large collection of English ironstone and Nineteenth Century American textiles and quilts.

Chinese export porcelain is the principal product line for Dannette Darrow, Binghamton, N.Y., but she also offers some jewelry and silver and other items. Her sales, however, are mostly dependent on Rose Medallion and export and that makes up the bulk of her inventory.

The Village Antiques features Sandra Belko’s tiny things. The Camillus, N.Y., dealer offers and sells small dolls, tiny toys, miniatures and small-scale things by the hundreds. Most of her objects come from 100 to 200 years ago and were meant to be played with by children, but in Sandra’s case, she always seems to find the pieces that had little play, as the wear and tear is minimal.

The Cider House Shop is a multidealer shop open all year, but with shorter hours in winter than summer. During this spring show, it was featuring especially long hours and sales.

Across the street at Depot Antiques, Allan Boice was offering Nineteenth Century pine furniture. Next to him, Copper City Antiques, Rome, N.Y., was in a tent on the lawn showing Larkin oak furniture, along with pine and maple from the Nineteenth Century. The Gallery of Antiques was open and filled its front yard with early advertising.

Indian Acres Opening packed its area with dealers, including Bill Soliday and Joel Whitehouse from Allentown, Penn., who were offering an outstanding collection of pressed glass.

Park Antiques, Rutland, Vt., came into the Trading Post with a small setup so that it would not interfere with the dealers’ buying, while Antique Pavilion, one of the many shops here, added a big tent to its front yard this weekend to accommodate the overflow of dealers and their inventory.

The Out Front Field was offering antiques, and on Saturday conducted an antique car show to add to the weekend fun.

This weekend was enjoyable for the shops, promoters, dealers and shoppers, as well as whetting the appetites of potential exhibitors and shoppers alike for the really big show August 14-20, when there will be about a dozen fields and 1,500 exhibitors.

For additional information, www.madison-bouckville.com.