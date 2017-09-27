Madelia Hickman Ring Joins Our Editorial Staff



By Laura Beach

NEWTOWN, CONN. — Antiques and The Arts Weekly is delighted to welcome Madelia Hickman Ring to its editorial staff. Many readers already know our new assistant editor, who has worked in the antiques field for two decades.



Ring, originally from Berkeley, Calif., began her career at the auction house Butterfield & Butterfield in San Francisco. She holds a master’s degree in art history from the University of California and moved to the East Coast in 1999.



After completing Sotheby’s Institute’s American Arts Course, she worked for Wayne Pratt Antiques in Woodbury, Conn., and later joined Christie’s department of American furniture and decorative arts. She was a generalist appraiser for Litchfield County Auctions and headed the Americana department at Bonhams, New York.



Ring, an avid researcher whose work has been published in Antiques & Fine Arts and elsewhere, resides in New Milford, Conn., with her 10-year-old son, Connor.