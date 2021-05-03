MacMonnies’ Pan Plays Siren Song In Hindman’s ‘Gentleman’s Pursuits’ Sale

CHICAGO – Hindman’s April 27 furniture and decorative arts sale was anchored by approximately 160 lots from the collection of an Atlanta, Ga., collector and appropriately bore the title “Gentleman’s Pursuits Sale.” The sale was topped by a 49 inch-tall 1890 bronze by Frederick William MacMonnies (American, 1863-1937), “Pan of Rohallion,” which flew past its $20/30,000 estimate and sold to an American collector, bidding on the phone, for $37,500. Americana furniture specialist Benjamin Fisher said the bronze was “a substantial and fabulously cast work” by the Roman Bronze Works, likely the largest version of this figure ever made. It was the highest price realized in a 382 lot sale that grossed more than $450,000 and was 85 percent sold by lot.

A future issue will feature a longer sale review.