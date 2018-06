BOSTON – Many of the Lyonel Feininger watercolors, drawing and sketches offered at Grogan’s June 3 auction, including the one illustrated here, had been given by the artist to family members and bore personalized inscriptions, and several were signed with his family nickname “Papileo.” The woodcuts reflected his lasting interest in that medium. Many were purchased by the Lyonel Feininger Project and will be included in a forthcoming catalogue raisonné being prepared by art dealer, adviser, art historian and curator Achim Moeller. Included in the collection were works that had been given to Feininger by artists such as Otto Dix and Franz Marc. Sold individually, the group totaled $711,992.

Jewelry was also strong, with a rare Kashmir sapphire and diamond platinum ring finishing at $317,200. A full report will follow.