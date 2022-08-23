Lynne Mapp Drexler Gouache Earns $82,000, Leads Barridoff’s Summer Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PORTLAND, MAINE — The 207-lot summer sale at Portland’s Barridoff Auctions included a wide variety of artwork with works by American artists, as well as European and Caribbean artists. Seven phone bidders competed for a 1961 untitled abstract work by American painter Lynne Mapp Drexler. Signed and dated, it topped the day, realizing $82,350.

Childe Hassam’s “Somewhere in France” brought $42,750. Both finished well over the high estimates. The sale included works by Walt Kuhn, Frank Shapleigh, William Zorach, John Joseph Enneking, Bahamian artist Amos Ferguson and many more. More than 20 works brought five-figure prices. Multiple works by several artists, including William Thon provided interested buyers with a variety of choices.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a full report will follow.