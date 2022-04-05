Lynne Mapp Drexler Abstract Springs High At Barridoff Sale

SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE — A springtime fine art sale, featuring Maine-themed and Maine artists and other contemporary and traditional art, lured bidders on March 19 at Barridoff Auctions. Artists on offer included Walt Kuhn, Wolf Kahn, Lynne Mapp Drexler, Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Edouard Manet, Neil Welliver, Waldo Peirce, Lester Stevens, Moses Soyer, Leopold Survage and many more. At the sale’s apex was Drexler’s (American, 1928-1999), “PinKing” a 1970 oil that surpassed its $20/30,000 estimate to sell for $183,000. Framed, signed, titled and dated verso, the 37-3/8 by 31-7/8-inch painting came out of a private Maine collection. “Overall, we had an 87 percent sell-through rate with hammer price realized 152 percent above estimates for a total of $919,514 with premium,” said co-owner William Milliken.

