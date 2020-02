OAKLAND, CALIF. — Clars Auction Gallery’s February 22-23 auction presented to the market works by renowned artists, designers and historic collections spanning the categories of fine art, decorative arts and furnishings, jewelry and Asian antiques and art. Noteworthy among the art offered on the second day was an aluminum sculpture titled “Norseman” by artist Lynda Benglis (American, b 1941) that soared to more than three times its high estimate to sell for $184,500, including premium. Known especially for her wax paintings and poured latex sculptures, the American sculptor and visual artist created the stainless steel mesh and aluminum piece that measures 37 by 20 by 10 inches. Provenance includes purchase from Toomey Tourell Gallery in San Francisco, Calif., in 2001. For information, 510-428-0100 or www.clars.com.