DALLAS – Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic now has the highest-selling basketball card in history. A rare, one-of-a-kind Doncic rookie trading card was reported to have sold privately for a record $4.6 million over the February 27-28 weekend.

The autographed 2018-19 National Treasures Logoman card would be the most expensive basketball card ever sold and the second most expensive sports card behind a 1952 Mickey Mantle card that brought $5.2 million.

The sale of this card comes roughly two weeks after Doncic’s limited edition Panini Gold Prizm card sold at Goldin Auctions for $799,500.

It’s not necessarily surprising that this Doncic card sold for a record amount, according to Erin Walsh, who reported on the sale in Yardbarker, an online sports news site. The 22-year-old has averaged more than 20 points per season since breaking onto the scene in 2018.

This season, Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while shooting a career-best 47.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from deep.

The Slovenian is a two-time All-Star and was named to the 2019-20 All-NBA First Team. He also won Rookie of the Year for the 2018-19 campaign.