OAKLAND, CALIF.- Property from Kobijutsu KenShuDo, Japanese Osaka Estate Antique Company, continues to dominate the lots at Clars Auction Gallery as a nearly 7-inch-high gilt bronze ‘Luduan’ incense burner and cover sold for $39,975 in the firm’s November 14-15 sale. The firm described the lot as “cast with a detachable head and fierce expression, its fanged jaws open, and single horn terminating in a Ruyi head, its bushy eyebrows and tasseled collar are finely detailed and the body is cast with fire scrolls and Ruyi heads, with Japanese wood box.”

The lot attracted 45 bids over its $5,000 estimate. Watch for a full review in a future issue.