Lucioni Vermont Scene Leads Barry Collection At Nathan Auctions

Nov 30-30, 2020
Published: November 24, 2020
MANCHESTER, VT. – “Barns by the Lake,” a painting depicting the Bostwick barns on Lake Champlain in Shelburne, Vt., by Luigi Lucioni (American, 1900-1988) sold for $10,455 at Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc’s November 21 sale of fine art from the collection of Barbara Riley. The boutique sale featured a small selection of work by other artists, including Arthur Jones, Brian Sweetland, Jonathan Green, William Skilling and Cleade Enders. Watch for an expanded review on the sale in a future issue.
