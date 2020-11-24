Lucioni Vermont Scene Leads Barry Collection At Nathan Auctions

MANCHESTER, VT. – “Barns by the Lake,” a painting depicting the Bostwick barns on Lake Champlain in Shelburne, Vt., by Luigi Lucioni (American, 1900-1988) sold for $10,455 at Nathan Auction & Real Estate Inc’s November 21 sale of fine art from the collection of Barbara Riley. The boutique sale featured a small selection of work by other artists, including Arthur Jones, Brian Sweetland, Jonathan Green, William Skilling and Cleade Enders. Watch for an expanded review on the sale in a future issue.