Lucioni Self-Portrait Soars Above Estimate At Doyle

NEW YORK CITY — Doyle conducted both of its semiannual American Paintings & Prints, and American Furniture, Silver & Decorative Arts auctions, on April 10. A total of 331 lots were offered to enthusiastic buyers and the sale was dubbed a success by the house. The top lot of either sale was an elegant oil on canvas self portrait by Italian-born artist Luigi Lucioni (American, 1900-1988), which far superseded its $8/12,000 estimate and was sold for an impressive $102,100 with buyer’s premium. “Self Portrait,” which is signed and dated by the artist, measured 35¼ by 27¼ inches when framed, and was previously exhibited in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Art’s “Annual Exhibition” in 1936. Watch for a review of these sales in a forthcoming issue.