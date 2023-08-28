Lowcountry Marsh Watercolor Brings High Price For Wooten & Wooten

CAMDEN, S.C. — In Wooten & Wooten Auctioneers’ 604-lot Summer Estates & Collections of the Carolinas auction on August 26, two watercolor on paper works by Alice Ravenel Huger Smith (South Carolina, 1876-1958) were some of the noted highlights. Both depicted a lowcountry marsh with cranes in flight; the one that realized $3,125 was a study for the one (shown) that brought $18,750 and the top price of the day. Both had come to auction from the same Charleston, S.C., collection and both were purchased by the same Charleston collector. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; watch for a more extensive review of this sale’s highlights in an upcoming issue.