Low Production Rolex Means High-Priced Collectible For Skinner

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Skinner’s October 11 Clocks, Watches and Scientific Instruments sale was led by a Rolex “Padellone” Triple Calendar stainless steel wristwatch that sold at $135,000. The Reference 8171, circa 1950 watch featured a champagne and white two-tone dial with blue outer calendar track. The consignor said the watch had been in their family for two generations. Skinner said that low production numbers for the reference 8171 in any metal have resulted in its rarity to the market.

For additional information, www.skinnerinc.com or 508-970-3000.