Louis XIV Chinoiserie Cabinet Clears At Stair - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HUDSON, N.Y. — Representing more than three decades of “thoughtful collecting, a passion for interior design and a lifelong pursuit of beauty and self-expression,” Stair Galleries conduced a three-day, 717-lot auction — River Ranch: The Collection of Carole Harris — from June 17-19. Closing its doors for the sale-high price of $878,000, including buyer’s premium, was a Louis XIV ormolu-mounted tortoiseshell and ebony Boulle marquetry cabinet with remounted Nineteenth Century verre églomisé panels raised on a later stand. Additionally, the auction catalog noted that each glazed panel retained “traces of the original Seventeenth Century verre églomisé, mother-of-pearl and aventurine decoration.” Measuring 5 feet 10 inches high by 43¼ inches wide, the chinoiserie cabinet was in overall good condition and far exceeded its $150/250,000 estimate. Further review of the three-day auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.