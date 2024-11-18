Louis Vuitton Trunk Packs Up At New England Auctions

Published: November 18, 2024
BRANFORD, CONN. — Fred Giampietro and New England Auctions offered 848 lots across two days of sales: a European and South American Estate Collection on November 13 and Modern, Asian, Jewelry, Silver and Accessories on November 14. Packing in with the highest price overall was a Louis Vuitton steamer trunk sold on the second day. This monogrammed French trunk from the mid Twentieth Century measured 18¼ inches high by 31¾ inches long by 18½ inches wide and came from the collection of Edward C. Gude of White Plains, N.Y. Though it had a detached side handle, the original leather strap was included with the lot, as was a woven basket insert, and the trunk’s condition was consistent with its age. Exceeding its $3/5,000 estimate, the Louis Vuitton was taken to $15,360 with buyer’s premium. More highlights to come in an upcoming issue.
