Lotus Water Coupe Boils Up To $492,000 At Michaan’s

ALAMEDA, CALIF. – A lotus-decorated Chinese water coupe in an apple form with a rolled rim discarded estimates when it sold for $492,000 above an $800 estimate at Michaan’s Auctions’ January 11 sale. The underglaze red porcelain vessel measures only 3¾ inches diameter and features the six-character Kangxi mark on the bottom.

Michaan’s fielded bids from 12 phone bidders for the item, in addition to a standing room gallery.

The winning bidder was an international phone bidder.

The bowl came from a private consignor local to the Alameda area who was unaware of its value.

Bidding was able to begin at $100,000 in the room and, according to the firm, bidders were still shouting jump bids.

