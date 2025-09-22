Lotus Dish Serves Up Highest Price For Heritage - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — A carefully curated auction of 181 lots of Ming and Qing dynasty porcelain, carvings, paintings and scrolls, furniture and Japanese works of art, among others, comprised Heritage Auctions’ Fine & Decorative Asian Art Signature Auction on September 17. Donning white gloves, the sale was 100 percent sold and totaled $862,069. The day was led by a Chinese blue-and-white Lotus dish from a private Texas collection that was secured by a phone bidder for $93,750. The dish was molded in the form of a blooming lotus flower, hence its name, and featured a six-character Wanli reign mark on its base. Its interior was decorated with a Sanskrit character encircled by two decorative bands of ruyi heads and two tiers of overlapping petals. Prices include the buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.