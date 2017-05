Review and Photos by Andrea Valluzzo

NEW MILFORD, CONN. – After kicking off its spring season a week late due to soggy ground, the Elephant’s Trunk Flea Market opened April 9 and has been going full-tilt since then. The market is always packed Sunday mornings with a long line waiting to get in for the 7 am opening, while serious buyers come even earlier for early buying at 5:45.

The sun was out and warming things up on a late April morning when Antiques and The Arts Weekly visited. The parking lot was already 3/4 full and buyers were in just about every booth, bantering and bargaining for everything from old records to iron tools, paintings and rustic furniture. The foodies were out in full force, too, scoring mini-doughnut and egg and cheese sandwiches from the food trucks that are a staple here.

Admission is still $2 for regular buying, and new this season the owners have added online advance ticketing for vendor spaces to ease the long lines as dealers jockey for spaces to avoid seeing the “sold out” sign.

The market will be open every Sunday through mid-December at 490 Danbury Road (Route 7). For more information, www.etflea.com, 860-355-1448 or check its Facebook page, which many buyers use to track down items they want or check what dealers may be there.

Whether one is a serious collector, deal seeker or an upcycler, there is truly something here for everyone. Garden statuary, glass and china, kitchenalia and outdoor furniture vied with decorative items, old license plates, vintage textiles and architectural salvage for attention in dealers’ booths. And, as the Trunk proclaims on its website, “We all crave something.”