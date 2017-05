BRIMFIELD, MASS. — Anticipation was high at the New England Motel field before its 6 am opening — the first of the three fields opening Wednesday, May 10, during Brimfield Antiques Week. Approximately 400 dealers and three pavilions were ready for eager, early shoppers with antiques and collectibles galore. The spring edition of the Brimfield mega-market got underway on May 9 and continues through the week. Watch for our weeklong wrap-up coverage in an upcoming issue.