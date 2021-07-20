London Auction House Sets New World Record For Renaissance Helmet

LONDON – Thomas Del Mar and Olympia Auctions set a new world record for a Renaissance helmet when one in his June 30 Fine Antique Arts, Armor & Militaria sale achieved $165,614. Discovered in a house in Europe, it was made in Augsburg, South Germany, with gilt and embossed closed burgonet that dates to circa 1555-60, and with etching attributed to Jörg Sorg the Younger. It had been made for an armor garniture – consisting of a close helmet, gauntlet for the left hand, breast and backplate – that are in the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Estimates of $55/83,000 inspired considerable interest in the piece, which resulted in bidding between two private collectors and the Philadelphia Museum, which triumphed in the end. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted into US dollars. For information, www.olympiaauctions.com.