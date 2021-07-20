London Auction House Sets New World Record For Renaissance Helmet

-
-
Poster Auctions International
Jul 20-20, 2021The Pedestal Auction
Jul 20-20, 2021
-
Nye & Company Estate Treasures Online Auction
Jul 21-22, 2021McMurray Antiques & Auctions Cataloged Auction #75
Jun 29-24, 2021
-
Published: July 20, 2021
LONDON – Thomas Del Mar and Olympia Auctions set a new world record for a Renaissance helmet when one in his June 30 Fine Antique Arts, Armor & Militaria sale achieved $165,614. Discovered in a house in Europe, it was made in Augsburg, South Germany, with gilt and embossed closed burgonet that dates to circa 1555-60, and with etching attributed to Jörg Sorg the Younger. It had been made for an armor garniture – consisting of a close helmet, gauntlet for the left hand, breast and backplate – that are in the collection of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Estimates of $55/83,000 inspired considerable interest in the piece, which resulted in bidding between two private collectors and the Philadelphia Museum, which triumphed in the end. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium and have been converted into US dollars. For information, www.olympiaauctions.com.
Lark Mason Reports Strong Prices Across The Board
July 20, 2021
Withington Auctions: New Partners – New Direction
July 20, 2021
$21.5 Million Payday For Florida Collection Of Sports Cards
July 20, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036