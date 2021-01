INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – Measuring 66 by 48 inches, a formidable oil on canvas landscape scene from American artist Lois Dodd (b 1927) sold for $68,750. It set an artist auction record for Dodd. From the 1970s into the 1990s, she was the chair of the art department at Brooklyn College in New York, developing its graduate program in painting. The artist omitted humanity in much of her work, though its presence was always painted into the scene indirectly. In this example, “Untitled (Can’t See The End Table for the Trees,” a Victorian end table stands in a wooded forest surrounded by trees. Watch for a full review of this sale in a future issue.