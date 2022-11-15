Loetz Vase, Ex Prindle Collection, Sparkles For Litchfield - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LITCHFIELD, CONN. — A signed Loetz green iridescent vase that was part of Litchfield Auctions’ November 8-9 auction of The Prindle Collection finished at the top of the sale, bringing $24,700 against an estimate of $200/300. The 10¼-inch-tall vase had received a lot of presale interest for its color and design and attracted global online and phone bidders, but in the end, an absentee bidder from Connecticut had the winning bid. Overall, the two-day sale achieved $235,216 with a sell-through rate of more than 97 percent. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. Watch for a more extensive sale recap in a future issue.