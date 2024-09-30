Lockwood De Forest Armchair Leads At Peterborough

PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Peterborough Auctions ended September with its Fine Art and Antiques auction, which took place on the 22nd of the month. The sale offered 366 lots featuring fine art, paintings, prints and various antiques from local estates. Highlights included early New England furniture and two pieces of Aesthetic Movement furniture by Lockwood de Forest and the Ahmedabad Wood Carving Company, which the auction catalog described as “exceptional.” Leading the sale was one of the two aforementioned Aesthetic Movement chairs, this one designed by Lockwood de Forest in December 1881 and manufactured by his Ahmedabad Wood Carving Company in India around 1882-86. The armchair, made of teak wood, featured a carved folate trailing vine motif on all surfaces, as well as a carved top rail crest and center finial, Janus mask support bust finials over its ears and lion-headed handholds with open mouths, among other details. The chair was acquired by the consignor’s grandfather of Troy, N.H., and Jaffrey, N.H., in the 1950s or 1960s and may have previously been owned by Alfred de Forest, the son of Lockwood de Forest. After 11 bids, the chair was seated for a $25,000 finish. Additional highlights from the sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.