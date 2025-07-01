Local & National Artists Feel The Love At Bakker - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PROVINCETOWN, MASS. — Bakker Auctions conducted its Spring Live Online Auction on June 7. Over 300 bidders signed on to participate in the small, curated sale of art from both Provincetown Cape artists as well as work by some of the most important historic American artists.

The highlight of the sale occurred when Ada Rayner’s auction records were toppled by two classic scenes, one depicted in the “mudhead” style — “Art Class on the Beach,” which earned $10,240 — and a scene of the artist’s husband, Henry Hensche, painting in his studio at home ($7,040).

Other work by important artists that attracted bidders included a double-sided watercolor — each side depicting different winter scenes — by John Whorf, titled “Cutting the Ice/Winter Cottage,” which earned a chilly $7,040 and “Portrait of Stow Wengenroth” by Alice Kent Stoddard, which rose to $1,664. According to catalog notes, shortly before the latter work was created in 1945, Stoddard spent WWII working as a draftsperson designing airplanes.

A lithograph by Marston Hartley, one of the most well-regarded artists of the early Twentieth Century, was a highlight for serious collectors. “Waxenstein, #39” was a striking example of the artist’s work, copies of which are part of the collections of the Whitney Museum, the Chicago Art Institute and the National Gallery of Art, among others. The 1933 painting was bid to $4,160.

With the Bruce Museum’s traveling exhibition of works by Blanche Lazzell, an American artist known for her white-line woodblock prints, touring this year, it was a good opportunity for bidders to purchase one of several white-line woodblock prints by well-known Provincetown artists offered in the sale. Prices for prints by Ferol Warthen — including “Sailboat” ($3,328) and “Three Boats” ($2,816) — a student of Lazzell, were high, proving the desirability of this unique American art form is still strong.

Also featured in the auction were works by artists Courtney Allen, Peter Busa, Oliver Chaffee, John Clayton, Peter Coes, John Hare, Peter Hunt, Chet Jones, Michael Joseph, Margaret Patterson, Alvin Ross, Emma Rudd, Nancy Whorf and others.

Bakker’s next sale will be its Summer Live Online Auction. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 508-413-9758 or www.bakkerproject.com.