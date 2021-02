DANIA BEACH, FLA. – A West Palm Beach, Fla., gentleman’s collection of clocks was one of the more notable offerings in Akiba Antiques’ “Eclectic Collection Of Estates Worldwide” sale on February 2. The top lot of the sale – as well as three more of the top-ten lots – was from that collection, led by a Nineteenth Century French Empire gilt-bronze “American Indian” mantel clock, which a buyer in France purchased for $35,960, including buyer’s premium. The case was attributed to Jean-Simon Deverberie (1764-1824) and the round enamel dial was inscribed “Inv. Fec. de Verberie & Cie/rue des fosses du Temple n 47/AParis.” Co-owner Alexander Anapolsky said these clocks are rare and hard to come by. A full sale review will follow.