Lithograph After Chagall Shines At Top For Burchard

ST PETERSBURG, FLA. — On July 21, Burchard Galleries conducted its Estate Antiques, Fine Art and Jewelry Auction, which offered 517 lots, including a partial listing of the lifelong collection of Charles and Sylvie Lightfoot. The Lightfoots are hoteliers who have lived in over 20 different countries in their lifetimes. Leading the sale was “Soliel Couchant,” a lithograph after Marc Chagall (American/French, 1887-1985). The lithograph, an interpretive work based on one of Chagall’s paintings, was done by his trusted friend, Charles Sorlier. According to the auction catalog, “These so-called afterworks are currently some of the most valuable and sought after works of Chagall’s entire artistic oeuvre.” The lithograph was signed lower right and numbered “87/150” lower left. It crossed the block for $7,073, within estimate. More top selling lots from this sale will be highlighted in an upcoming issue.