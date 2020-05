LITCHFIELD, CONN. – A white-painted Irish-style console table with a cream and red-marble top brought the top price among the 600 lots offered April 29 at Litchfield County Auctions. The table, which was from the estate of Edward Bazinet, the founder of Department 56, Inc., realized $11,700 against a $600/800 estimate, acquired by an online New York City buyer bidding on the LiveAuctioneers platform. Priced quoted includes the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A long postsale review will follow in a future issue.