Lion Hunter Hits Mark At RSL’s September Sale

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J. – One of the finest known examples of Connecticut maker J&E Stevens’ Lion Hunter cast iron mechanical bank sold for $33,000, including premium, at RSL Auction Co’s September 12 to 13 sale. The near mint example had provenance to the collection of Larry Feld and now ranks among the highest auction results for the model. The catalog noted, “President Theodore Roosevelt had popularized the African safari experience during his presidency. Here, Teddy encounters the king of the beasts on a rocky outcropping. To operate the bank, cock the rifle and place a coin flat on the barrel. When the lever is pressed, the lion rears up and the coin is shot at him, but deflects off the rocks into the bank.” Watch for a full review in a future issue.