Linke Louis XVI-Style Commode Commands $96,800 At Kodner’s Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DANIA BEACH, FLA. — Known primarily for its auctions of estate, designer and antique jewelry and luxury timepieces, Kodner brought French furniture and decoration across the block for its December 15 sale. Leading the parade in the 185-lot sale was an important Francois Linke (1855-1946) commode that commanded $96,800, won by a phone bidder. The antique French Louis XVI-style ormolu-mounted marble top commode a Vantaux was modeled after Guillaume Benneman and Joseph Stockel. Finely detailed with acanthus and garlands motif throughout the surface, it bore an armorial scene centralized on its large door and featured arrow-form fluted column supports, standing on paw feet. Measuring 36¼ by 71 by 26-5/8 inches, it was cataloged as being in “very good antique condition.”

The price includes the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. A further review of this sale will follow.