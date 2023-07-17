Linke Clock Leads Freeman’s Tastemaker Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly



PHILADELPHIA — Freeman’s July 13 auction, titled The Tastemaker, brought almost 300 lots that highlighted “the eclectic design sensibilities of early Twentieth Century American collectors.” Standing tall at the top of the sale, and at 88 inches high, was a Louis XVI-style gilt-bronze mounted mahogany pedestal regulator clock that achieved $75,600 against a $10/15,000 estimate. The clock was made by François Linke (French, 1855-1946) with works by Dufaud, Paris, and dated circa 1902-10. Consigned from a private North Carolina collection, this clock was produced only three times by Linke between these years during his career and was after the 1785 original attributed to the studio of Jean-Henri Riesener (French, 1734-1806), which is now in the Louvre. Price quoted with buyer’s premium; more on this and other examples of top taste-making collections to follow.