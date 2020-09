LONE JACK, MO – Sixteen punched tins lettered “LINCOLN” above images of crossed flags and floating stars were set into this 68-inch-high pie safe that brought $37,400 at Soulis Auctions’ September 19 single owner sale from the collection of Jerry and Cathy Mueller.

The auction house wrote, “The construction methods for this example and the celebratory nature of the tin designs suggest a date of manufacture around the inauguration of Abraham Lincoln. Presidential pie safes are very rare. Only four are known: two Andrew Jackson, one George Washington and this singular Lincoln example.”

Soulis will present the Richard and Valerie Tucker collection on September 26 and we will follow up with a review on both sales in a future issue.