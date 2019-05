LOS ANGELES — Abell Auction Company’s May 19 fine art, design and jewelry auction also featured a rare Abraham Lincoln 1860 campaign portrait flag with a picture of Lincoln as a young man without a beard and 13 stars (12 in a circle around a large centered star). The red, white and blue cotton flag banner, 18 by 26 inches, with the words “Lincoln & Hamlin” printed in capital letters across a white stripe, carried a $30/40,000 estimate. After intense bidding both online and in the gallery, the flag, which was in remarkably good condition, was won at $129,800 by a Western collector who wishes to remain anonymous. For more information, www.abell.com or 800-404-2235.