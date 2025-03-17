17 Mar 2025 / 0 Comment

Lily-Form Tiffany Glass Blooms To Number One At Iowa Estate Auctions

Published: March 17, 2025

EVANSDALE, IOWA — Things truly were exceptional in Iowa Estate Auctions’ Exceptional Spring Antique Auction, where only four lots were passed out of the 301 that crossed the block, earning the auction a sell-through rate of just under 99 percent. Items on offer in the live, in-house gallery sale included antiques, furnishings and decorative art from a Midwest picker and an Iowa collector. A Tiffany Favrile Calyx glass in the form of an opalescent footed lily was the top lot, blooming to $1,560, including buyer’s premium. The art glass piece was made circa 1890s and was inscribed “L.C.T.” Additional lots from this sale will be featured in an upcoming issue.



   
